‘N2.4bn fraud’: Court remands Ogun speaker, sets bail condition

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has remanded Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody over alleged N2.475 billion money laundering.

Presiding over the case, Justice Daniel Osiagor ordered that he should be remanded for one week in the EFCC’s custody, adding that if he failed to meet up with the bail condition, he and his accomplices would be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The speaker was arraigned by the EFCC on Tuesday over the alleged money laundering.

Oluomo was arraigned alongside three others who are Oladayo Samuel, Adeyemo Adedeji Taiwo and Adeyanju Amoke (now at large) on 11 counts of conspiracy, forgery, stealing and money laundering preferred against them by the EFCC.

EFCC prosecuting counsel Rotimi Oyedepo told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences between 2019 and 2022.

The speaker along others were granted bail in the sum of N100 million each with two sureties each in like sum, one of whom must not be less than level 14 in the civil service.

He said all the sureties must possess landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and title documents deposited with the court’s register.

The sureties must also possess three-year tax clearance certificates and swear to an affidavit of the means.

