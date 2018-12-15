‘N2.5bn fraud’: Court orders ICPC to unfreeze Pinnacle’s account

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to remove, with immediate effect, the restriction placed on the

account of Pinnacle Communications Limited domiciled with Zenith Bank over a contentious N2.5 billion transaction.

The trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, who gave the order said though it was not in doubt that the ICPC had the powers, under the law, to place a temporary post-no-debit restriction on the bank’s account of Pinnacle if there was reasonable suspicion of fraud.

The ICPC, it would be recalled, had claimed that Pinnacle was fraudulently recommended to the Minister of Information and Culturefor the release of N2.5 billion against the guidelines contained in a

White Paper.

Following the action of the ICPC, Pinnacle had filed a motion on notice seeking the lifting of the post-no-debit order placed on its accounts.

Delivering ruling, Justice Dimgba held that though the ICPC has statutory power to temporarily freeze a suspicious account in accordance with the provisions of Sections 44(2)(k) and 43(1) of ICPC

Act, yet a question begging for an answer was “whether such freezing of an account lasts forever?”

“It is not for the ICPC (1st defendant) to freeze an account when it has not concluded investigation on any suspicious account,” Justice Dimgba said.

The court observed that since “June 14, 2018, when the account was frozen, as at today this ruling is being delivered, six months has elapsed, the account is still being frozen, and no charge filed

against the plaintiff.”

Dimgba contended that the word “temporary” as contained in the relevant statute book should be within “a reasonable time” of which six months is.“I make bold to say that if there is a prima facie case against the plaintiff, I am at loss why the 1st defendant (ICPC) has not filed a criminal charge against the plaintiff. This court had shifted this matter severally to give room for the 1st defendant to file charges

but no such step was taken.

“In fighting corruption, we should be conscious of signals we send to the outside world; negative signals tend to scare away investors. The court’s opinion in that judgement applies here.”

Justice Dimgba, however, said ICPC “is at liberty to file a charge against the plaintiff if it has reasonable grounds based on theboutcome of investigation.”

Earlier, in the ruling, the court had dismissed the notices of preliminary objection filed by the ICPC and the AGF.

