‘N2.9bn corruption’ charges: Rochas Okorocha shuns court arraignment

The planned arraignment of former Imo State governor, Anayo Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja on N2.9 billion corruption charges ran into stormy waters.

Okorocha, currently a Senator representing Imo West in the Senate was absent in court and was also not represented by any legal practitioner.

The development prompted the scuttling of the arraignment.

However, six other defendants billed to be arraigned along with him on 17-counts corruption charges were in court along with their lawyers.

When the matter was mentioned on Tuesday, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Mr Cosmos Ugwu told Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo that the former Imo State governor has been evading service of the criminal charges on him as required by law.

He said that the retinue of security operatives surrounding the Senator have it impossible for Okorocha to be served in person by court officials.

“My, Lord, the business of today is ordinarily for arraignment but its regrettable that all efforts on our part to serve the first defendant, Rochas Okorocha have proved abortive.

“The security around him has not been helpful and I wish to apply for an adjournment to enable us serve him and then, arraign him”.

Other defendants in the charge did not object to request for adjournment.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed March 28 to enable EFCC serve him with the charge and to take his plea.

According to EFCC, the former Imo governor allegedly conspired with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public funds.

Aside from Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

In April 2021, the EFCC arrested the former governor and was grilled for two days over issues bothering on alleged corruption before he was admitted to administrative bail.