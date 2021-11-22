N200m birthday donation: Hell awaits you if…, cleric tells Davido

Popular singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has been told to pay tithe from the N200 million he realised from friends recently before sharing the remaining to orphanage homes.

A Pastor Goodheart Val Aloysius handed the warning to Davido in a social media post.

The Pastor said the Davido Music Worldwide boss would not make heaven if he fails to pay tithe from the two hundred million naira donated to him by his friends.

Davido in his post said had said he wanted to use the money to clear his Rolls Royce at the port.

The singer to the surprise of many added N50 million to the donation and declared his readiness to distribute it to orphanage homes across Nigeria.

He has since constituted a five-man committee to see to the donation to orphanages and added that the gesture will become an annual activity.

Aloysius, however, in a post on his Facebook account wrote “Brother Davido, if you don’t pay tithe from that money given to you by your friends, I am afraid you won’t make heaven.”

Related

No tags for this post.