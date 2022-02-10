N200m debt: NMRDS drags NIPOST to Pantami, poised for legal showdown



The National Mail Route Delivery Service (NMRDS) has petitioned the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, over N200 million debt which the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) owed their members in the last eight months.

The petition signed by counsel to the operators, Wole Abidakun, urged the minister to compel NIPOST, to within the next seven days do the pay the debt or face the necessary legal tussle.

According to Abidakun, tax deductions effected on operators’ account for the past five years by NIPOST have not been remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which he noted, had hindered the operators from accessing their tax clearance over the years.

The petition stated that for this reason, the operators cannot bid for other jobs in other organisations leading to extreme hardship on the means of survival of NMRDS members.

Also the petition was also copied to the post master general of NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, adding that, “Ordinarily, our clients would have proceeded to explore other legal options available to them, but to show goodwill, our clients demand a meeting with you within seven days of your receipt of this letter to sort out issues amicably and maintain the cordial relationship that exist between your organisation and our clients.

“Where you fail, refuse and/or neglect to meet with our clients, within the time herein stated, then we have our clients’ further instructions to explore legal remedies available to them.”

The spokesperson for the operators, Senator Usman Liman, had told the press recently that it was inappropriate for NIPOST to engage Speedaf Logistics, which is a Chinese company, in mail delivery services, at the expense of indigenous companies, even after it had failed to pay the operators in the last eight months.