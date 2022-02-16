N250m donation: Davido gives update, reveals beneficiaries *See full list

Popular singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido has released a full list of orphanage homes that received his N250 million donation.

The pop artist had in 2021 indicated that he had received a total of N200 million donations from friends and well-wishers for his birthday and vowed to add the sum of N50 million to it before giving them out to Orphanage homes.

Davido had also set up a five-person committee to ensure the smooth and fair disbursement of the N250 million donation.

He posted on his Twitter platform, Tuesday, where he gave a full breakdown of how the donations had been disbursed across Nigeria.

Davido completed a full donation of N250 million to orphanage homes in a total of 28 states in the country.

His fans commended his generosity amongst, describing the singer as a man of his word.



















