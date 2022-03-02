‘N26m fraud’: Court admits evidence against Fani-Kayode, adjourns to May 3

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has admitted a letter from office of National Security Adviser (NSA), as exhibit in the ongoing trial of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation.

Fani-Kayode was docked in 2018 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a five-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N26million and criminal breach of trust.

At the resumed trial, Wednesday, prosecution counsel, Farouk Abbdullah, told the court that the matter was for continuation of trial and that the witness was in court.

While testifying, the witness, Mohammed Goji, informed the court that he had a certified true copy from the office of National Security Adviser to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), detailing payments made to Fani- Kayode.

He said the letter was in response to a request sent to the office of National Security Adviser by the chairman of EFCC upon which prosecuting counsel, Abdullahi, applied to tender the letter as exhibit.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Wale Balogun, did not raise any objection but prayed the court to grant an adjournment to enable him cross examine the witness who began his testimony a year ago.

Justice Tsoho obliged the defence counsel’s request on the ground that it is a criminal trial and he needed time to prepare his defence.

The court has since adjourned the matter to May 3, 2022 for cross examination of PW 3, Mohammed Goji.

The ex-aviation minister was accused of collecting N26 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and using same for media campaign, contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering Act.

He pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million and one surety in like sum.