N29bn fraud’: Court grants Nyako leave to travel abroad

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama,

Abuja, yesterday granted an application by a former governor of

Adamawa state, Murtala Nyako, seeking the release of his travelling

documents to enable him travel to Germany for medical check up.

Moving the application, dated September 20, Ibrahim Isiyaku,

representing the 4th and 8th defendants, urged the court to grant the

application on health grounds.

Responding, counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, who raised no

objection to the application, said “the defendant has never made such

application and as such I have no reason to object.”

Justice Abang granted the application and directed the Chief Registrar

of the Court to release Nyako’s international passport for renewal to

enable him travel for medical check-up

The judge, however, added that Nyako should ensure that “he is back in

the country on or before December 30, 2018,” upon which he shall

re-submit his travelling documents to the court.

Earlier, Jacobs had informed the court that the matter was for continuation of hearing of the PW20, adding that the said witness was

unavoidably absent in court. He asked the court for another date to

present the witness.

Isiyaku, who held brief for Nyako’s counsel, Kanu Agabi, did not oppose the application.

Justice Abang granted the prosecution’s prayer and adjourned to

October 25 for continuation of hearing.

Nyako is facing trial in a N29 billion fraud charge preferred against

him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He is being prosecuted alongside his son, Abdul-Aziz Nyako, Abubakar

Aliyu and Zulkifikk Abba on a 37-count charge of criminal conspiracy,

stealing, abuse of office and money laundering.

Five companies that allegedly served as conduit pipes for illegal diversion of the funds- Blue Opal Limited, Sebore Farms and Extension

Limited, Pagoda Fortunes Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited and Crust Energy Limited, were equally charged before the court as the 5th

to 9th defendants.

