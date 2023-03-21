‘N2bn fraud’:  EFCC speaks on arrest of 4 NCAA top officials 



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to a report that its operatives arrested four top officials of the Nigerian aviation regulator, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

A report emerged Monday that officers of the EFCC arrested NCAA’s Director, Finance and Accounts, Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Deputy General Manager Treasury, Hart Benson Fimienye, the Deputy General Manager Management Accounts, Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, as well as General Manager Accounts and Stores, Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo.

It was alleged that the members of the NCAA finance department were arrested for a N2 billion fraud after they paid themselves Duty Tour Allowances (DTAs).

Duty Tour Allowances are for lodging and feeding expenses of public servants during tours duly approved by official authority.

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari increased payment of Duty Tour Allowances for ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants on grade levels (GL) one to 17.

It was reported Monday that Kaainjo was arrested by officers of EFCC last week Thursday, but Sani, Fimienye and Turniel were arrested Monday.

However, an EFCC representative, Tuesday, said, “If it’s not on our page, then we won’t be able to confirm whether it has happened. If it has happened, then it will be on our page.” (Ripples Nigeria)

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

