N3.6bn pension fund: Railway pensioners seek Buhari, EFCC’s intervention

Retirees of the Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently intervene and find out why the NRC management allegedly refused to pay their N3,637,00billion pensions and entitlements.

The pensioners who are members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), also claimed the money meant for the payment of pensions and entitlements was left unpaid by the corporation.

The allegation was contained in a petition to the EFCC Zonal Head in Ikoyi, Lagos, titled: “Fraudulent Conversion of The Sum of N3, 637 483. 00,’ being pension fund meant for all railway pensioners who retired in September 2005.

The petition was signed by Oluwaseyi Sijuwade, Felix Njoku and six others.

The pensioners, through their solicitors, said: “On the 25th November, 2005, The Federal Ministry of Transport directed the then Managing Director, of the Nigerian Railway Corporation in person of Alhaji A.A. Abubakar to pay our clients. It was communicated on the 25’” November, 2005. Via a ref. No. T00062/S. 163/ Vol. lV/864.



“The aforesaid monies were meant for “Severance Benefits to the recently disengaged NRC Staffs. The Payment of the said money ought to have commenced on the 12th of December, 2005. Our clients have written letters of demand to the Managing Director demanding the payment of the money but there was no response.

“On the 22nd March, 2021, another letter was written to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, yet there was no response. It was after the aforementioned frustrations that my clients engaged our services in which a letter “as written and directed to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railways Corporation which was acknowledged.

“A reply of our letter dated 23″ July, 2021, was communicated to us which letter was dated 23rd August, 2021; wherein they demanded for the followings: 1. Names of the retired pensioners. 2. Year of retirement. 3. Department of the NRC from which they retired. 4. Grade, level and step.

“All the information demanded were communicated to them through our letter dated 14th September, 2021. It is however painful that after the receipts of our last letter to them nothing has been heard from them. It is obvious that the money in question was misappropriated by the aforementioned names.

“It is sad that, some people appear too big even bigger than the Federal Government who released these monies and also directed that same be paid‘ to our clients. We humbly urge you Sir, that our clients have no other hope other than this commission. Their hopes are anchor on you sir in recovering back these monies and pay our clients forthwith and prosecute the culprits for heinous and wicked act.”