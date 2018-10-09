N350,000 tuition fee a bad dream

If the allegation by the National president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Biodun Ogunyemi, that the federal government is planning to force students in public universities to pay N350,000 tuition fee per session is true, then I am short of words.

I just hope it’s not true, because as it would clearly show insensitivity and non-challance on the part of government to the survival of the ordinary citizen.

As if the many troubles of the masses are not enough, it would be awfully ridiculous to imagine such an abomination.

The people are suffering enough and deserve some empathy from those who now find themselves in positions of authority.

Suleiman Awodi, Okene, Kogi state

