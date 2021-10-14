N400 million fraud: Metuh’s re-arraignment suffers set back over Judge’s absence

The re-arraignment of former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, was stalled on Thursday due to the absence of Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Metuh, a former PDP Spokesman is facing a N400 million over the allegation that without contract approval or execution, he received the sum of N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, rtd Col. Sambo Dasuki ahead 2015 elections.

This medium reports that the court had, on Sept. 28, fixed Metuh’s re-arraignment for today due to Justice Egwuatu’s absence who is out of Abuja on an official duty.

The Appeal Court had Dec. 16, 2020, nullified a Federal High Court judgement that convicted and sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment over money laundering.

The three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court had in a unanimous decision held that the judgment of the trial Judge, Okon Abang, delivered against Metuh on Feb. 25, 2020, was tainted with bias.

Justice Abang, according to the appellate court had by disparaging remarks made in his verdict, betrayed his premeditated mindset against the defendant (Metuh) whom he accused of writing various petitions against him.

While delivering the lead judgment, Justice Stephen Adah was quoted as saying, ”Allowing the trial court’s verdict to stand will set a dangerous precedent.”

After voiding the judgment, the apex court remitted the case file back to the high court for a re-trial by another judge.

Subsequently, Feb. 15, 2022 has now been fixed for the retrial.