N450bn refinery investments coming to Nigeria, others as OPEC predicts additional refineries closure

A total of $450 billion worth of new refinery investments for projects and expansion of existing units would be invested in Nigeria and other developing nations. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revealed.

This is part of a $1.5 trillion that would be invested in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry from this year till 2045.

It also predicted that there would be additional closure of refineries across the globe in the coming years

This was disclosed by the Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Sanusi Barkindo, at the ongoing African Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to him, it is estimated that in terms of downstream investment, roughly $1.5 trillion will be spent during the period 2021-2045.

“Of this, 80 per cent, or $9.2 trillion is in the upstream, with another $1.5 and $1.1 trillion needed in the downstream and midstream, respectively.”

He observed that creating the stability in the oil market necessary to attract the required levels of investment had been one of the primary motivations behind OPEC’s collaborative efforts with 10 non-OPEC countries under the “Declaration of Cooperation” umbrella.

“This pioneering framework for multilateral energy cooperation continues to contribute greatly to the post-pandemic economic recovery as a vital stabilising force in the global oil industry,” the OPEC scribe stated.

Barkindo, however, told participants at the event that last year’s oil demand shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in numerous refinery closures worldwide, and that there would be additional closures in the coming years.

