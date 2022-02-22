N450m: Court jails ex-minister

A Federal High Court sitting in Jos has sentenced former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochekpe to prison.

The former minister was sentenced alongside Raymond Dabo and Leo Jitung to three months imprisonment each over N450 million fraud.

The trio were in 2018 charged for conspiracy and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

But while delivering his ruling, Justice Musa Kurna, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N1million each.

Ochekpe, Dabo and Jitung had entered a plea of no case submission.

While sentencing the convicts, the judge held that after withdrawing the said amount from the bank, they did not withhold the money to themselves but delivered same to a governorship candidate and as such were not guilty of retaining the sum for themselves.

Kurna however said they were guilty of withdrawing the N450 million which he said was above the threshold of an individual withdrawal.

He stated that the offence, which contravene the provisions of Section 16(1) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2013 as amended is an offence which carries a minimum of three years imprisonment or a N10 million fine.

The judge in his discretion sentenced them to three months imprisonment each or an option of N1million each.