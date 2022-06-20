‘N450m fraud’: Court admits Bulama, others’ confessional statements as exhibit 

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe state, has admitted in evidence the confessional statements made by a former Minister of Science and Technology, Abdu Bulama.

A statement by Head, Media & Publicity, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, Monday said Bulama was the coordinator of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 re-election campaign committee in Yobe state and he is being prosecuted alongside a former Commissioner for Integrated Rural Development in Yobe state, Mohammed Kadai, Abba Gana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks for allegedly receiving the sum of N450m from Diezani Alison- Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum Resources, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

The defendants were re- arraigned on November 8, 2021, on a seven- count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering, following the judgment of an Appeal Court in Gombe state, which set aside the judgment of the lower court which had discharged and acquitted the defendants. The appellate court had ordered re-trial of the case before another Judge.

At the resumed trial, Justice Aminu admitted in evidence the extrajudicial statements of the defendants as exhibits A1-A6, 2A-2D, 3A-3B, 4A-4B and 5A-5C respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

