N5.7bn Loan: CBN gives final demand notice to anchor borrowers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given a final demand notice to seven beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers Programme(ABP) to pay up the sum of N5.7 billion indebtedness.

The development is sequel to the CBN’s directive to NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited (NMFB), to recover all non-performing intervention loans granted by NMFB under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (an intervention Scheme of the CBN).

The beneficiaries include: Sadolen Interworld Ltd, with Saidu Audu Adaji and Nura Musa Hassan as promoters with a current exposure of

N2,050,831,880.50, Gum Arabic Farms and Commodities Ltd, with Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim Babangida as promoters and a current exposure of

N1,220,957,105.30, and Prime Synergy Global Solutions Ltd with Mercy Ikeji and Jennifer Nyesom-Effiong as promoters with an exposure of N1,451,720,437.00.

Others are: Asuj Food Production and Processing Ltd, with Abubakar Umaru Jibrilla as the promoter with an exposure of N581,416,350.39,

Souvenire Seeds Nigeria Ltd with

Roseline Omokora as the promoter and an exposure of N158,184,197.50 and

Con Investment Ltd with Lady Josephine Nwaeze as the promoter with a current exposure of N211,605,477.96.

A statement from Nirsal MFB Management made available to Business Africa Digest in Abuja noted that earlier Demand Notices have been issued by NMFB to the last known addresses of the aforesaid Customers, hence, this Public Notice serves as the final demand notice.

Business Africa Digest reports that the ABP was launched on November 17, 2015, by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.), to reverse the country’s negative balance of payments, especially in the area of food.

Beneficiaries of the programme include farmers cultivating cereals (rice, maize, wheat, etc.), cotton, roots and tubers, sugarcane, tree crops, legumes, tomato and livestock.

