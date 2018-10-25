N5.7bn SURE-P fund: AGF directs ICPC to hand Katsina officials’ trial over to state govt

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami, yesterday directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and other

related offences Commission to hand over trial of Katsina officials

accused of stealing N5.7 billion SURE-P funds to the state government

for trial.

The ICPC had accused three former officials of the state government of

committing the alleged offence during the administration of former

Governor Ibrahim Shema.

The accused persons are the former Special Adviser to the Governor on

SURE-P, Nasiru Ingawa; Director of Finance and Account of the SURE-P

Department, Abdulaziz Shinkafi; and a chief store officer in the state

civil service, Bello Bindawa.

The federal anti-graft agency had arraigned them before a Katsina

State High Court on a 17-count charge bordering on misappropriation of

over N5.7 billion SURE-P funds, stating that the offences contravened

different sections of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences

Act 2000.

The matter dragged on in court for almost a year over a disagreement

between the ICPC and Katsina state government on who should prosecute

the case.

When the matter was called yesterday, the state’s Solicitor-General,

Abdulsalam Sabiu, told the court that the office of the AGF had

directed the release of necessary legal documents from the office of

the ICPC to the office for onward transmission to the Katsina state

government.

He said the ICPC complied with the directive and released all the

documents to the office of the AGF on October 18.

Sabiu, however, added that at the point of releasing the documents to

the state government, Malami travelled out of the country on an

official assignment.

Based on this development, Sabiu asked for an adjournment.

The trial judge, Maikaita Bako, adjourned the case to November 27 for

continuation of trial.

