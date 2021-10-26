N500000, N200,000 cover paid to customers of banks, MFB adequate-NDIC

Managing Director Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation NDIC, Bello Hassan has said that the maximum coverage limit of N500,000 and N200,000 stipulated to pay customers of Banks and Microfinance Banks in liquidation are adequate and in line with the recommendation of the international Association of Deposit insurers (IADI).

Hassan who made this statement in Gombe , Gombe State during business editors and financial journalists workshop said the coverage limits are not designed to be static but subject to periodic reviews to ensure that they are consistent with the public policy objectives of the Deposit Insurance System.

Making clarification on the recent critic that the coverage limits are not only small but required an urgent upward review in order to engender stronger public confidence in the banking system, he said the IADI Core Principle No. 8 on coverage limits specifically requires that the thresholds should be limited, credible with the capacity to fully cover substantial majority of bank depositors while the rest remain exposed to ensure market discipline.

He said that deposit insurance coverage should be consistent with the deposit insurance system’s public policy objective.

He said in the last 32 years , the Corporation has successfully reviewed upward the coverage limits from N50,000 at inception in 1989 to N200,000 in 2006 and N500,000 in 2010.

