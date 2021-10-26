N500000, N200,000 cover paid to customers of banks, MFB adequate-NDIC

Managing Director Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation NDIC,  Bello Hassan has said that the maximum coverage limit of N500,000 and N200,000 stipulated to pay customers of Banks and Microfinance Banks in liquidation are adequate and in line with the recommendation of the international Association of Deposit insurers (IADI).

Hassan who made this statement in Gombe , Gombe State during business editors and financial journalists workshop said the  coverage  limits  are  not  designed  to  be  static  but  subject to periodic  reviews  to  ensure  that  they  are  consistent  with  the  public  policy objectives  of  the  Deposit  Insurance  System. 

Making clarification  on the recent  critic that the coverage limits are not only  small but required an urgent  upward  review in order to engender stronger public confidence in the banking system, he said the IADI Core Principle No. 8 on coverage limits specifically requires that the thresholds  should  be  limited,  credible  with  the  capacity  to  fully  cover substantial  majority  of  bank  depositors  while  the  rest  remain  exposed  to ensure  market  discipline. 

He said that deposit  insurance  coverage  should  be consistent with the deposit insurance system’s public policy objective.

He said in the last  32 years , the  Corporation  has  successfully reviewed upward the coverage limits from  N50,000 at inception in 1989 to N200,000 in 2006 and N500,000 in 2010.

