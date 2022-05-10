N500bn bridging claim:  Prepare for worst fuel crisis, IPMAN alerts Nigerians 

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has asked Nigerians to prepare for the worst fuel crisis unless the federal government prevails on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to pay its members their outstanding bridging claims amounting to over N500 billion.

The IPMAN chairman in Kano state, Bashir Danmalam made the remark while addressing a news conference in Kano, Monday.

He said the failure of the NMDPRA to pay the bridging claims otherwise known as transportation claim had forced many of its members out of business as they couldn’t transport the commodity due to high cost of diesel.

He lamented that nonpayment of the claims by the agency (NMDPRA) for over eight months had crippled the business of many of their members as they couldn’t not transport the commodity even though it is available.

“NMDPRA is responsible for the payment of bridging claims otherwise known as transportation claims.

“Failure of the NMDPRA to pay the outstanding claims for about nine months, many marketers cannot transporting the product because their funds are not being paid. Despite the high price of diesel, they manage to supply the petroleum products nationwide.

“The resurfacing of fuel queues in Abuja is just a tip of the iceberg with regard to the petroleum scarcity.

“Out of 100 percent, only five percent of the marketers can supply the petroleum products because of the failure of NMDPRA to pay them.”

He noted that since after the amalgamation of DPR, PEF and PPRA to NMDPRA, the agency had paid us only two times.

Danmalam, therefore, called on the federal government to intervene before the situation degenerated into a serious problem fuel crisis and spread to other parts of the country.

