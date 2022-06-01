‘N6.2bn fraud’:  EFCC closes case against ex-Plateau Gov Jang 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, closed its case against a former governor of Plateau state, Jonah David Jang and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam before Justice C. L. Dabup of Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement, Wednesday, said the case was closed after the Commission presented 14 witnesses and tendered several exhibits.

Jang and Pam are facing trial for alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.

Ruling on the trial within trial, Tuesday, Justice Dabup admitted in evidence the statement which the second defendant made on November 17, 2016 to the ICPC. The crux of the statement pertained to the withdrawal of monies through cheques approved by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State government, which was taken to the first defendant (Jang).

The Judge however rejected the statement made on November 23, 2016, saying that the mandatory cautionary word was not taken before the second defendant volunteered to write his statement.

After the prosecution closed its case, the defendants were expected to open their defence on June 1, 2022. However, their counsel, Mike Ozekhome SAN and S. Olewale informed the court of their decision not to do so.

Ozekhome said, “we humbly intend to rely on the case of the prosecution because we believe and submit it is irredeemable, battered and drained of existential blood. We do not need to open any case for evidence in order not to waste the precious time of this honourable court.”

The Judge thereafter adjourned the matter to July 1, 2022 for adoption of final written addresses.

