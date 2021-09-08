N6.5m for grabs as 3rd VEMP Nat’l Tennis Open get serve-off date

About N6.5m would be won at the 3rd edition of the VEMP National Open Tennis Championship.

The tournament is being bankrolled by VEMP Limited with a whopping N3, 250,000 the total prize money for the men’s and N3, 250,000 for the women’s events.

The national open organized by VEMP Limited in conjunction with Nigeria Tennis Federation(NTF) would serve-off from Thursday, September 24 to Saturday, October 2 2021 at the National Tennis Centre, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The tournament which is expected to attract about 250 players across the country will see participants battle for the ultimate prize in four categories namely Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, and Women’s Doubles.

There will be three days of qualifiers for men which are in a round of 64 while that of women will be round of 32 with ITF bronze-badge referee, Saidu Musa as tournament director.

The main draw for men and women is 32 while the men’s double will also be a round of 16 draws. The women’s double will be a round of 16.

No fewer than 12 Outdoor Courts will be used for the games as Slazenger has been selected as official ball of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) Ifedayo Akindoju commended the VEMP Limited for their great contributions towards the development of Tennis in the country adding that the tournament shall be guided by the rules established by the International Tennis Federation and the Code of Conduct of the NTF.

“We want to commend the efforts of VEMP Limited for their contribution to Tennis in the country, the 3rd edition was supposed to hold last year but it couldn’t due to scheduling issues, but we are glad that the game can go on this year.

