‘N66m fraud’: Ex-Chief of Air Staff Umar acquitted, discharged 

The Federal High Court Abuja, Thursday, discharged and acquitted a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Umar (rtd).

Umar was alleged to have diverted N66 million from the account of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) but while delivering his judgment on the matter, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba acquitted and discharged him.

He was discharged on the grounds that there was no evidence linking Umar to instructing the transfer of the said funds for the renovation of his private property in Abuja.

The judge said he was not convinced that the prosecution discharged the burden placed on them to the requisite standard on count seven which Umar was called upon to defend having earlier been acquitted of other counts.

“Reasonable doubts do exist in the prosecution’s case as made out in the body of this judgment.

“As the law commands, I am bound to resolve the doubts in favour of the defence and I so resolve them.

“ In the final analysis, I find the defendant innocent on the sole count, and consequently discharge and acquit him,’’ the judge held.

The judge, however, held that in as much as the evidence provided by the prosecution was not strong enough to warrant the conviction of the defendant as charged, it would be against good conscience for the court to shut its eyes to the fact that Umar benefitted from funds belonging to NAF.

“This is even if not in a manner sufficient to warrant his conviction for the offence that he has been charged or any other offence that he could have been found liable for.

“The question that agitates my mind is what is to be made of the sum of N57 million?

“Should the benefit of the funds be allowed to be retained by the defendant so that he becomes unjustly enriched at the expense of the public?

“I am satisfied that the said sum of N57 million was not payment for any value received by the NAF from the defendant nor did it fall within the lawful expenditures of the force.

“ It was rather made for the renovation of the defendant’s property.’’