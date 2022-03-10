‘N7.1bn fraud’: EFCC seeks transfer of Uzor Kalu’s fresh trial to Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday, asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to transfer to its Lagos Division, the fresh trial of former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and two others in an alleged N7.1 billion fraud.

The motion on notice seeking the transfer was brought pursuant to sections 18, 19, 22 and 45 of the Federal High Court Act 2010 and section 93 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The motion prayed for an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, transferring the case with charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 between Federal Republic of Nigeria and Orji Uzor Kalu and two others to the Lagos Division of the court.

Two others on the motion paper are Jones Udeogo and Sloks Nigeria Limited, a family company of Senator Kalu.

Oluwaleke Atolagbe, counsel to EFCC said the motion was predicated on 5 grounds among which are that the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court lacked the requisite territorial jurisdiction to entertain and try the defendants in the instant charge.

Another ground for seeking transfer of the trial was that the charge was preferred against Orji Uzor Kalu, Slok Nigeria Limited and Ude Jones Udeogu at the Federal High Court Abuja sometime in number 2007 by the EFCC, following investigation by the commission.

Satisfied that many of the ingredients of the offenses occurred in Lagos, the Chief Judge transferred the case to Lagos Division of the court where the defendants were prosecuted and judgment delivered in the matter.

He therefore asked Justice Ekwo to issue order transferring the trial to Lagos in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

When the matter came on Thursday, Justice Inyang Ekwo said that he would not be able to take the application in view of the approaching Easter holidays.The Judge consequently fixed May 17, 2022 for determination of the application.