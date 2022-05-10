‘N7.9bn fraud’: Again, Oduah’s arraignment flops in court 

For the sixth time, the planned arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah over N7.9billion money laundering charges flopped at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday.

Mrs Odua who was personally present in court along with other 8 co-defendants could not be put in the dock following the inability of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to give a definite go ahead with the arraignment.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, counsel to the federal government, Dr Hassan Liman, SAN, had tendered a letter from the AGF’S office and demanded that the accused persons be ordered to take their plea.

He drew the attention of the court to the fact that the charge against them was filed since December 17, 2020 by the federal government while efforts to arraign them have been unsuccessful.

Liman’s attention was however drawn to a portion in the AGF’S letter of May 6, 2022 to the effect that his office was still looking into the issues raised by one of the defendants in the matter.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who was to give order for the plea to be taken insisted that the AGF be given time to take a definite position in order not to embark on exercise that may be in futility in the end.

