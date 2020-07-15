‘N700m fraud’: Ize-Iyamu, others know fate Oct. 15

The Federal High Court in Benin, has fixed October 15, 2020 for the hearing on motions on its jurisdiction to try Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

The Judge, Justice Umar Garba ordered the defendants to file their reply to the motion within the period to the counter application which was dated June 29, 2020 and filed on July 1, 2020.

The court decision followed an issue raised by the prosecution counsel, Mr. Ahmed Aroga.

The prosecutor expressed concern over attempts by the defendants to delay hearing on the case unnecessarily.

Justice Garba however, gave the accused persons seven days to file their reply pending the motions challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try them.

Earlier, Mr. Charles Edosomwan (SAN), Counsel to the first defendant, objected the request by the EFCC counsel to continue the case when the pending motions before the court were yet to be heard.

Ize-Iyamu, ex-deputy governor of the State, Mr. Lucky Imasuen and three others are facing trial in an eight count charges of laundering N700 million.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the suit marked: FHC/BE21C/ 2016, the defendants received public funds illegally to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general elections.

The five defendants, including Ize-Iyamu were present in court on Tuesday in line with the earlier order of court on July 7, 2020, that they appear in person.