N71.4m fraud: Aisha Wakil, 2 others bag 5 years in prison



The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday, secured the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil aka Mama Boko Haram alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Shoyode, before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press stayemtn in abuja, said: “The defendants were sentenced to five years imprisonment without option of fine.”

He boted that, “The judgment was the climax of a process that commenced on Monday, September 14, 2020, when the defendants were re-arraigned on a two count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N71,400,000.

The spokepsrdon said count one of the charge read: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation), sometime in the year 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, induced one Saleh Ahmed Saidu of Shuad General Enterprises Ltd to deliver to you 3,000 bags of beans worth N71,400,000 under the false pretence of executing a contract for the supply of same, which you made the said Saleh Ahmed Said to believe that you had the capacity to pay the entire contract sum upon execution, which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Sections 1(1) (b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”

Uwujaren said the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and in the course of trial the Prosecution Counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, presented four witnesses and tendered several documents which were admitted as exhibits.”

He said, “Delivering judgement today, Justice Kumaliya held that the prosecution had proved the case against the defendant and consequently pronounced them guilty as charged. The judge sentenced them to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

“The Judge further ordered the convicts to pay the sum of N30,500,000 as compensation to their victim. In default, they shall serve an additional 10 years prison term.”

