N75 bn Youth Investment Fund: NYCN President, Sukubo commends Buhari, Dare

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended President Muhammdu Buhari and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare, for the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Intervention Fund (NYIF) approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday.

NYCN President Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo in a statement , Wednesday said that “the over 85 million Nigeria youths to take advantage of this opportunity and uplift not just their living standard, but to turn around the economy of Nigeria.

Amb. Sukubo explained that “the just approved 75 billion naira fund came at the most appropriate time. It is a known fact that the COVID -19 pandemic has impacted negatively on the lives of many Nigerian youths. Many youths are out of business, some have lost their jobs and hopes of thousands of our youth expecting support from family and friends have been dashed as a result of the pandemic. So there is no better time than now.

“President Buhari has rekindled our hope in his administration and Nigeria. We are proud that President Muhammdu Buhari has once again confirmed that his not just the grand patron of NYCN but also the father of Nigerian youths. It is known to us that most of the policies and programmes of this administration are for the benefits of the youths. Is indeed a President elected by the youths, for the youths and by the youths, he added.

He noted that “With Npower which is by the youths and for the youths, Anchor Borrower Programme for the youths, Youths Agriculture intervention programmes, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) youth intervention projects, 774, 000 Special works recruitment, signing of the not too young to run act, appointments and inclusion of youths in government among others, Nigeria youths will forever be grateful to President Muhammdu Buhari. No President in the history of Nigeria has ever done this much for Nigeria youths. We commend this administration for all these.

The statement partly read “On the other hand, we also commend our dogged minister of youths and sport development, Hon. Sunday Dare for all his effort towards uplifting the lives of Nigeria youths. Under his reign as minister in few months, Nigeria youth have witnessed many positive changes and development.

“While we at NYCN pledge our continuous undiluted support to support President Muhammdu Buhari’s administration and the Minister of Youths and Sport Development, Sunday Dare to take Nigeria youths to the promise land and to put an end to joblessness of our youths, like Oliver Twist we charge the President not to relent and to continue to empower the youths for the development of Nigeria.

“To the youths, the President has challenged us to proof our capacity; Nigeria youths with genuine business ideas should take this opportunity to become employers of labor. They should as a matter of urgency and in the interest of their love ones access the credit facilities and fund their ideas, innovations and also support their enterprise.

“The ‘youth bank’ is an initiative that if fully utilize and effectively monitored will reduce poverty, crime rate, alarming rate of unemployment among our youths and it will as a matter of fact curb some of these social vices we are confronted with.

NYCN President urged the ministry of youths and other relevant stakeholders to fast track the process and create enabling environment for deserving youths to tap from this laudable opportunity. I