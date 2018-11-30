N9.33m contract fraud: ICPC probes AMAC Director, others

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has interrogated the Director of Agriculture, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Ishaya Wyah, and other top management staff of the Council for allegedly receiving N9.33 million bribe from a contractor.

Also being interrogated on his alleged involvement by the commission is the Chief of Staff to AMAC Chairman, Ibrahim Likita, for allegedly receiving N1.8 million as part of his share of the bribe.

The bribe allegedly received by the Council staff it was learnt was part of kickbacks from an N89 million contract for the supply of tractors awarded in 2016 by AMAC to Mass International Equipment Limited.

According to the commission, Wyah was discovered to have received N9.33 million as bribe from Mass International Equipment Limited through his Guaranty Trust Bank account immediately after the contract was awarded.

Thereafter, the Director went ahead to illegally distribute the alleged contract proceeds to others including the Chief of Staff.

In the meantime, ICPC has helped the company to recover N22 million as part of the contract sum owed by the council. The Commission also directed the council to ensure complete payment of the balance before the end of 2018.

Similarly, according to a statement issued yesterday, the Commission is on the verge of recovering the bribes collected by the suspects and would be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.