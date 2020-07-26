N97m Fraud: How court sent ex-LG chairman to jail

A Federal high court sitting in Gombe has sentenced a former Chairman of Shongom Local Government Area of Gombe State, Samuel Bulus Adamu to a seven-year imprisonment without an option of fine

That was after he was convicted by the trial judge, Justice N I Afolabi on a seven- count charge bordering on fraud, cheating and money laundering involving N97, 640, 000.00k (Ninety-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira only).

Justice Afolabi also ordered the convict to pay the sum of N31, 640, 000 ( Thirty One Million, Six Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira only) to the coffers of Shongom Local Govt through the registry of the court under the supervision of the EFCC.

Adamu’s journey to prison began when TICAN Engineering Enterprises petitioned the Gombe zonal office of the EFCC on May, 9, 2011, on allegations bordering on fraud, cheating and money laundering to the tune of N97, 640, 000.

The crime was committed by way of inflation of contracts for rural electrification of Keffi; Kwara; Gangamari; Daja; Gurwa; Gundale; Bebbulo, Kuka, and Damjigiri areas of Shongom Local Govt., from N66, 000, 000 which was initially approved by the Tender board of Gombe state to N97.6million.

The EFCC investigated the case and established a prima facie case that Adamu committed the offence, hence he was charged to court for trial.

Adamu, a former Chairman of Shongom Local Government Area of Gombe State, was arraigned on March 9, 2015 on a seven- count charge bordering on fraud, cheating and money laundering to the tune of N97, 640, 000.00k( Ninety-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira only).

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded “not guilty”, thus prompting the EFCC to prosecute him for more than five years.

During the trial, prosecution counsel, A. M. Labaran and A. Y Muntaka called four witnesses and tendered several exhibits, in order to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In its judgment on Thursday, July 23, 2020, Justice Afolabi found Adamu guilty of all the seven- count charges.

He convicted and sentenced him to five years imprisonment on counts 1, 2 and 4 without an option of fine.

On count 3, the court sentenced him to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine and on counts 5, 6 and 7, the court sentenced him to 3 years imprisonment each without an option of fine.

The sentence is to commence from July 10, 2020, and run concurrently.

