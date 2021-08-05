Na’Abba, Moro, Candido, others receive MDCL face of democracy awards

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba, senator representing Benue Zone C, Comrade Abba Moro and executive chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido were among Nigerians honoured with Media Dialogue Communication Limited (MDCL) awards for their contributions to democracy, peace and development in the country.

The trio of Na’Abba, Moro and Candido among others received the Face of Democracy 2020/Peace Ambassador awards while the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Alhjai Magaji Yusuf Bichi, got the Face of Corporate Governance 2020/ Peace Ambassador award for their patriotic spirit, commitment to corporate governance, peace and development of the country amid festering challenges.

A press statement issued by Dr Ibrahim Waziri, chairman of the media outfit made available to Blueprint, Thursday, said the awards were given to the Nigerians as climax of the First Abuja Media Dialogue Peace Summit, held at the banquet hall of the Nigeria Merit House, Maitama, Abuja on Saturday, July 31, 2021 with the theme; “Towards Self-discovery for Genuine Peace, Growth and development in Nigeria.”

Dr Waziri said the summit was aimed at enlisting peace agents across Nigeria, who would contribute to fostering peace amid security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram and sundry hiccups traumatising the country currently.

According to the national coordinator of the programme, Mr Agi Onda, the MDCL peace summit is designed to recruit at least 1, 000 peace ambassadors each from the six geopolitical zones of the country, who would spread the message of peace and unity necessary to keep Nigeria indivisible and douse the tension generated by secession agitations across the country.

Guest speaker at the occasion, Hon Anthonia Okwuolise, warned against any tendency to attract another civil war in the country. She recommended a restructuring at the political space where Nigeria could come up with six prime ministers on a rotational basis in order to address the problem of marginalization.

Others who received awards for their contributions to peace, democracy, entrepreneurship and corporate governance include Hon Clement Onaa Agi, chairman Oju local government area of Benue state, Mr. Felix Ter Abunde, Hon Brisca Joram Aaron, Amb J T Yakubu, ACG J D Gimba, among others.