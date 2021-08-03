NAAPE returns Galdima Abednego as president

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has re-elected the outgoing president, Comrade Abednego Galadima and other members of National Administrative Council (NAC) for another term of four years.

The association, after her 15th National Delegates Conference and Symposium in Abuja Nigeria, returned unopposed all the NAC members except the post of the national treasurer that was keenly contested.

Those returned unopposed are; Comrade Adebayo Oluyemi as deputy president, Dukas Yakubu as (vice president Pilots), Richard Allison (vice president Engineers) and Wale Adenugba as first trustee.

Others are Udoh Edwin as financial secretary, Francis Igwe( public relations officer) Alphaeus Atuluku as second trustee, Tiemena Obireke, third trustee, Abbas Ambursa, as ex-officio and Kyola Dyaji as women leader.

However, for the position of national treasurer, Bunmi Gendeh defeated Numaliya T. Kwasau.

In his acceptance speech, the national president, Abednego Galadima commended members for the confidence reposed in his team, assuring that members’ welfare would remain top on his agenda.

“I feel very elated for the confidence reposed in me and my team. I’m grateful to God for sparing our lives to this very moment and for what He has enabled us to achieve in the cause of our first tenure, more will come in this next level.

“As you can see, we have already suggested constitutional amendment that would strengthen our union, we would face headon the hostility coming from the employers and in doing that we would capitalise and cash on social dialogue so that people will see union true our lenses and they would understand that union is not to bring down businesses,” Galadima said.

On members’ welfare, he said: “I serve as a member in a ministerial committee that were set up to consider the harmonisation of salary of aviation agencies, so I will vigorously pursue to the logical conclusion to ensure members benefit.”