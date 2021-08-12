Nabasu assumes office as Perm. Sec. Communications and Digital Economy Ministry

Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy new permanent secretary Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu has assumed office.

The new PS replaces Engr. Festus Yusufu Daudu who completed the mandatory 35 years in the civil service of the federation.

Nabasu who assumed office on August 9th, 2021, appreciated his predecessor while promising to build on his legacy.

He also appreciated staff and the director overseeing the office of the perm secretary for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

He described the staff as “receptive, cooperative and willing to work . I feel honoured to work with such calibre of persons,” while asking for their.

He tasked the staff to ensure that the digital economy sector succeeds; saying that most nations of the world now diversifys their economy from oil and gas and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in this era.

“The minister is very passionate in achieving the mandate of the Ministry; therefore, let’s work together with him in a secured environment in order to achieve our mandate.