Nabasu assures staff of better working environment





The new permanent secretary to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu, who assumed office last week held a town hall meeting yesterday with the staff of the ministry and promised to provide better working environment for them in order to achieve the implementation of decisions and policies set by government.



He said, “The essence of service is the implementation of decisions and policies set by Government.”



He acknowledged the achievements of the ministry and urged the staff to further support the minister in his drive to achieve the targets set for him by President Muhammadu Buhari while urging for staff cooperation in order to build on past achievements.



Speaking further, he said, “The prices of crude oil have been fluctuating in the global market and the advent of COVID-19 remains an eye opener to Nigerians to know that the time has come to diversify our economy and that we can no longer depend on oil alone to prosper as a country.”



He therefore called on the staff to leverage on the advantages which the ministry offers in the area of digitalization of the nation’s economy to achieve the mandate and hasten the development of the economy.



Nabasu urged the staff to be committed to their duties, be punctual and work with sincerity, saying, service to the nation cannot be adequately remunerated as it is mere sacrifices.

According to a statement credited to the deputy director/head (Information/Public Relations), Philomena Abiamuwe Mowete while responding to the avalanche of issues raised earlier by the staff, Nabasu assured that he would work in collaboration with the management to liaise with relevant authorities concerned to ensure that those issues are adequately addressed.

According to the statement, the PS’ emphases would be on the provision of working tools, conducive environment and training of staff as much as the available resources can take in order to add value to their lives.



Speaking earlier, a director in the permanent secretary’s office, Dr (Mrs) Nonye Nwachukwu thanked and appreciated the staff for cooperating with her during the short period she superintend the office..



She assured the staff that the coming of Nabasu to the ministry signals a new dawn, just as he described him as a man with reputable leadership qualities, experience and intelligence.