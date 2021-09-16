NABCOTECH to turn out graduates with creative, innovation skills -Rector

Nation-Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), a faith-based tertiary educational institution Wednesday said the institution would focus on producing graduates with creative and innovative skills.

Speaking with the newsmen in Asaba, the rector of the faith based tertiary education, Dr. Chukwuma Anuku, said it would be the pace setter and the leading light for other tertiary institutions in the area of entrepreneurial managerial skill in the country.

The rector said the institution would turn out students that would be more competent than students from other institutions across the country.

Dr. Anuku noted that before now, NABCOTECH was a skill acquisition centre operated by the women’s fellowship of Christ Holy Church International.

He said over 150 youth had received free training for short period of three to six months in various certificate programmes.

Dr. Anuku said the recent upgrade, NABCOTECH would now be awarding National Innovation Diploma (NID) either for work or for direct entry for university degree programme or for Higher National Diploma (HND) in polytechnics.

He said: “It has entrepreneurial managerial skill sets that will make students. In this college, our focus is on creativity which is the introduction of something from the abstract. And innovation has to do with a new application of an already existing idea.

“You hardly find any tertiary institution teaching creativity in Nigeria. This college will be the pace setter in that area,” he said.