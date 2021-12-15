NABDA deploys measures to curb food insecurity

The Director General National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) Professor Abdullahi Mustapha said the agency has deployed resources towards fighting food insecurity that is threatening the country

Professor Mustapha, stated this at the agency’s maiden edition of rheir annual Media Chat in Abuja, on Wednesday.

“NABDA’s over 32 Bioresources Development Centres across the nation are engaged in various research, aimed at ending the challenges of convetional breeding. Also, a focal objective of their research enterprises is the improvement of crop yields and seeds, and resilience to adverse climate conditions. We have revolutionalized yam seedlings production. In spite of challenges of COVID-19, the Agency’s target of 7 million yam seedlings has largely been successful with over 2 million produced and distributed to farmers.”

While speaking on the Agency’s numerous achievements, Mustapha said every Memoradum of Understanding (MOU) signed with other stakeholders was for the purpose of creating more employment and wealth for the nation.

“As an Agency, we recognised the gap between research Institutions and the industry. As you know, this gap also exists between the gown and the town. To bridge it, we have placed due premium on stakeholders engagements, and continue to forge synergistic inter-agency cooperation. Ou efforts in this wise have led to the signing of operational Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with state governments, universities, private sector players, and some international organizations. For example to ensure equitable access to sustainable electricity supply to rural communities, we recently signed an MOU with Rural Electrification Agency (REA). This he said will enable the agency to use BEGS Digester, an innovative made in Nigeria technology to convert bio-waste into electricity.

Also in October, Nigeria signed a Understanding (MOUs) with the Kingdom of Morocco for research and development in biotechnological products and processes, including the production of bio-fertiliser and bio-fungicide. The ministry of science, technology and innovation signed on behalf of the federal government, while RAHAD Global Investment Limited signed on behalf of Morocco.”

According to the NABDA boss, his objective is to endure the promotion, coordination and deployment of cutting-edge biotechnology research and development, process and products for the socio-economic well-being of the nation with renewed vigour.