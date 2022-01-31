NAC hails Bogoro on TETFund’s contributions to tertiary education

The Northern Alliance Committee (NAC) under the leadership of Ambassador Lawal Muhammed Munir has commended the Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, for his monumental achievements in the transformation of tertiary education in the entire northern part of Nigeria and the country as a whole.

NAC described Bogoro as a true and worthy son of northern Nigeria whose intellectual sagacity has been brought to the fore for the common good of the entire region.

It stressed the importance of power shift to the southern part of the country for the promotion of national unity and integration as well as harmonious co-existence in the Nigerian project and recommended Professor Bogoro for a higher office in the north as a way of reciprocating and appreciating the erudite scholar’s immense and invaluable contributions to holistic transformation of education in the entire region.

The group said it is on the verge of visiting selected TETfund projects in some higher institutions as a way of appreciating Bogoro’s commitment to the growth and development of tertiary education in the country.

The TETFund Executive Secretary thanked the delegation for the visit and promised to do more for tertiary education development in Nigeria in line with the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari government.

In the NAC delegation were Alhaji Sanusi Babban Takko (Barayan Bauchi), Professor Ibrahim Madugu and General Patrick Ademu.

Others were Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, Hajiya Amina Ingala and Alhaji Ibrahim Marmara.

A special card was presented by the NAC to the TETfund boss.