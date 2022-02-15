NACA warns Nigerian youth against risky behaviours

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has called on Nigerians, especially young people, to know their HIV status and avoid risky behaviours.

The director-general of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, who gave the advice in Abuja, said “New HIV infection is currently highest among young people aged 15-24 years. It is important to reduce this worrying trend among Nigerian youth by encouraging faithful relationships for those who cannot abstain from sex to practice safer sex.”

Aliyu urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to express love within the context of caring deeply for their loved ones and avoid behaviour that will make them vulnerable to HIV/AIDS.

He said, “As we express love on this day, remember to love wisely. As members of the wider society, your health and productivity is vital to the future of our country.”

He urged the youth to avoid risky behaviours as they commemorate Valentine’s Day.