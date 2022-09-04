NACC urges government to proritise ease of doing business

Nigeria-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has urged the nation’s government to prioritise ease of doing business and infrastructure development to create a more competitive and productive environment.

Reviewing its performance at the Chamber 2021 yearly general meeting, the President of the Chamber, Dame Adebola Williams said advancing ease of doing business in Nigeria would stimulate business activities in the country and strengthen economic fundamentals.

Williams also expressed displeasure over the impact of the rising insecurity in the nation’s economy, stating that the country may not make any meaningful progress if the current insecurity situation persists.

She, however, pointed out that with the removal of Bureau de change from operation in 2021, forex rates have increased significantly.

According to her, this may result to heightened instability in the coming months as predicted by economic pundits if deliberate policy interventions are not undertaken by the government which portends gloomy outlook for the economy.

Speaking further she said “ The negative impacts of insecurity on the nation’s economy has been unprecedented, with businesses of the generality of our members , who are largely SMEs impacted quite significantly. Our government need to be up and doing. Every body is affected.

“We need government to put in place conditions that will ensure that businesses can be done better, so many things are wrong; is it power supply you want to talk about , is it deplorable road, farmers can no longer not transport their products fron one place to another. Excluding the pandemic, 2021 was herculean for running a business in Nigeria and particularly challenging, owing to myriad of other reasons which include nationwide insecurity, banditry and terrorism.

“We have one of our strongest chapter in Kaduna and every dody is complaining. Look at the people who were attacked on the train six months ago, some of them have not been released , some could have been our members and it can happen to any of us. Indeed, government need to create more conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” he said.

On the activities of the Chamber during the review period, the president said the NACC has continued to chart path to the nation’s economic growth through its various programmes and initiatives.

She cited the chamber project 13-13-13 initiative which consist of 13 strategic objectives, 13 economic initiatives and 13 administrative initiatives, noting that the implemention of these programmes would take the chambers to greater heights and increase their global competitiveness. Williams also pointed out that the chambers are working closely with the American Consulate in Lagos on issues pertaining to nation’s economic development.

