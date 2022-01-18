NACHON chair meets minister over Saudi flight suspension

Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, in Abuja Tuesday paid a follow-up visit to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada on the initiatives made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards an end to the suspension of flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia.

On the 8th of December, 2021, the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Civil Aviation, (GACA) announced suspension of flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for reasons not actually mentioned in the circular, but generally believed to be in relation to manifestation of Covid-19 Omicron variant in Nigeria.

NAHCON chairman commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its efforts to end the suspension by Saudi authority, considering the fact that some Muslims have paid for the ongoing Umrah pilgrimage and traditionally, the numbers rise during Ramadan lesser Hajj.

The chairman expressed hoped that the suspension would be lifted in time to enable Nigerians participate in the 2022 Hajj if it would be open for foreign pilgrims.

Alhaji Hassan lauded the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 towards curtailing spread of the virus, which has led to the conviction of other countries that had hitherto banned Nigeria and some Southern African countries for similar reasons to rescind their decision.

In his reaction, Ambassador Dada was optimistic that a positive response on the issue would soon come from Saudi Arabian authority.