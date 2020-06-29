Nadal ‘hesitant’ over US Open

Rafael Nadal is hesitant over which tournaments to compete in in 2020 owing to the crowded nature of the tennis schedule following the sport’s resumption after lockdown, according to his uncle Toni.

Toni Nadal said the world number two is concerned by the close proximity of the US and French Opens after they were re-arranged due to the enforced global suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Open will take place as originally planned in New York between 31 August and 7 September, with Roland Garros now rescheduled for 27 Septmeber to 5 October. Several ATP tour events are also due to take place on dates in between, starting with the Citi Open in Washington DC on 14 August.

But with age catching up with the 19-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal’s uncle said that there is some concern in the camp over the tightly packed agenda for 2020.

“He was hesitating,” he told ESPN. “He told me about the calendar and I find the ATP calendar a bit ugly because it is almost unmanageable for veterans, especially for the Big 3.”

ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, said of the new schedule: “Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can.