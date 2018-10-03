NADDC, others light up 13th Abuja International Trade Fair

Participants and stakeholders at ongoing 13th Abuja International Trade Fair which kicked off on Friday said the presence of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, (NADDC), has raised the status of the fair as many automotive manufacturers are currently on ground.

Many also expressed hope that the presence of these automotive companies at the trade fair has given them a renewed hope of owning their own brand new vehicles, and an extra confidence in what NADDC has been doing to make Nigeria the automotive hub of the African continent.

According Businessman, Mr.

Promise Ugochukwu, who is also promoting his business at the ongoing trade fair, he has visited the stand of the NADDC more than four times since coming from Lagos, while taking in the sights of the made in Nigeria car, particularly those from Innoson and Peugeot.

Ugochukwu said he is very surprised that the fair has recorded huge success with more participation and business activities than expected, despite the fact that the event is just into its first few days.

On his part, Business Development Expert, Mr.

Debo Oluwasile, said he has counted no fewer than 43 foreign companies that have arrived and set up their stands to participate in the trade fair.

Oluwasile noted that so far, he has identified, Innoson, Peugeot, Metropolitan, Stallion, Ford amongst others automotive manufacturers that are already on ground at the NADDC’s stand.

According to him, what the NADDC is doing to promote Nigerian made vehicles is not only commendable, but also worthy of recognition, due to the multiplier effects they have on the economy.

He said the NADDC through its initiatives, has created job in their thousands, set standards that will protect the environment for a long time and expanded global opportunities for skilled, talented and interested Nigerians.

Speaking on these developments, the Director-General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Mrs.

Tonia Shoyele, said the positives from NADDC and other companies is in line with the theme of the fair is, which is “Enhancing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through Innovative Technology’’.

She disclosed that about, 11 embassies will be attending the fair; all the states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will also be present.

It would be recalled that the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, (NADDC), Mr.

Jelani Aliyu, (MFR) had disclosed that the council has engaged with global experts in the renewable energy sector for the support needed for the production of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

He explained that the significance of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Volkswagen of Germany, which is Europe’s largest automotive manufacturer, is that it will not only produce vehicles in Nigeria, but create other development opportunities and have positive multipliers effects on the economy, including massive job creation and skill development and transfers.

According to the NADDC director general, the NADDC is also working on an auto finance scheme that will assist Nigerians own brand new vehicles without having to put down one hundred percent cash down payment.

