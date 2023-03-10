NADECO: Tinubu’s aide exposes Peter Obi’s moves

Dele Alake, special adviser, to the presidential-elect, Bola Tinubu, has said Lloyd Ukwu who is the U.S agent of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is impersonating National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to discredit Tinubu’s victory at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Ukwu claims to be the executive director of NADECO, according to Alake in a statement on Thursday, while reacting to a report that he planned to organise a press conference to disparage and cast aspersions on the credibility of the February 25 poll.

“It must be stated emphatically and without any ambiguity that Ukwu is an impostor, hell-bent on hoodwinking unsuspecting Nigerians in the diaspora and the international community,” Mr Alake said.

Mr Alake alleged that Mr Ukwu aimed to further a sinister agenda on behalf of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Obi, who came third in the election.

He said Mr Ukwu’s fraudulent attempt to exploit the NADECO platform for Mr Peter Obi against Mr Tinubu was laughable and a grave insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians.

However, Mr Alake admitted that Mr Ukwu was “very peripheral to this group of eminent statesmen and illustrious Nigerians who bore the pain and peril of exile so that Nigeria could be free from the jackboot of the military dictatorship of the late Gen Sani Abacha.”

“In trying to robe himself in an unbefitting garb, Ukwu’s desperation to confer credibility on his mission by using NADECO name is bound to hit a dead-end and ignominy,” the statement explained.

“To hide under the name of NADECO to deceive the international media and interest groups is an act that should be condemned by right-thinking people.”

It added, “Majority of Nigerians have spoken loud and clear that Tinubu is their choice to lead Nigeria from May 29, 2023. There is absolutely nothing Ukwu and his ilk can do to change this fact of history.”

NAN

