NAF admits ‘bombing’ of civilians in Yobe, sets up Board of Inquiry

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the bombing of civilians at in Yunusari local government area of Yobe state.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Residents of Buhari community, in Yunusari local government area of Yobe state on Wednesday alleged that a NAF fighter jet killed nine people in the area, while several other villagers sustained injuries.

Air Force spokesman had on Wednesday denied reports linking one of its fighter jets to the bombing.

But in a statement on Thursday, the NAF spokesman said that the “initial denial of involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available” at the time.

The statement read, “Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorist activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.

“The aircraft, while operating South of Kanama, observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorist behaviour whenever a jet aircraft is overhead. Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram/ISWAP activities.

“Unfortunately, reports reaching Nigerian Air Force Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.

“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component, which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs.

“Therefore, a Board of Inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident.”