NAF air strikes add value to operations in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, others – Air Chief

Various air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the ongoing internal security campaigns in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Katsina states, has continue to add value to the current efforts at addressing insecurity issues in the North West and North Central.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar stated this at the inauguration of some infrastructure at 271 NAF Detachment unit, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state.

Though he said more need to be done to ensure people in the affected communities go about their normal lives, he urged NAF personnel to continue to work assiduously to rid the country of banditry, terrorism and militancy, while “embracing the highest levels of professionalism and regimentation in their daily conduct.”

Represented by the NAF Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Yakubu, the CAS said stated that the NAF has continued to evolve strategies for projecting Air Power more efficiently to effectively deal with prevalent security threats, whie giving priority to staff welfare in order to enhanced performance.

According to him, since its establishment in 2018, the 271 NAF Detachment, has continued to play a critical role in dealing with the security challenges bedeviling communities within its juridiction, while working in conjuction with sister services and other security agencies.

“This underscored the need for the emplacement of facilities that would ensure that personnel of the Unit are in the right frame of mind to continue to be effective in the performance of their duties,” the CAS said.

Air Marshall Abubakar disclosed that the expansion of facilities in the unit would also enable NAF to deploy additional personnel to boost security in the area. He therefore urged the personnel to utilize the facilities with a high sense of responsibility.

He said the inauguration of the facilities at the 271 NAF Detachment was part of efforts to ensure the well-being of personnel in the forefront of prosecuting the war against banditry in the Northwestern part of Nigeria,

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command (AOC SOC), AVM Charles Ohwo, appreciated the CAS’s support to the SOC, and assured that personnel of the Command and 271 NAF Detarchment would remain committed to the total defeat of insurgency and banditry.

He said the high premium placed on personnel welfare and capacity development by the current NAF leadership would undoubtedly lead to improved proficiency in mission accomplishment.

The infrastructures inaugurated are a new block of 6 x one-bedroom Single Officers’ Quarters and a renovated/remodeled Medical Centre.