NAF airstrikes kill scores of terrorists in Niger

Barely a week after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, reassured Nigerians that terrorists and insurgents will have no hiding place, the Air Components of Operation Thunder Strike and Operation Gama Aiki on Wednesday 2 March 2022, carried out air strikes on bandits’ locations around Ghana Village in Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state.

Blueprint learnt that the airstrikes resulted in the Killing of several terrorists.

According to sources, the terrorists have been under surveillance for some time and were observed to be in 3 different groups of approximately 65 terrorists with atleast 25 motorcycles per group.

However, rather than strike individual groups separately which may not achieve the desired outcome, the surveillance team patiently waited until the 3 groups amassed at a crossroad location near Ghana Village. It was at this point that the Air strikes were authorized.

An unnamed source privy to the operation revealed that the precision strikes had a 100 percent accuracy, going by the intensity and spread of the fireball which entirely engulfed the terrorists.

“At least nothing less than 80 terrorists and the equipment would have perished in that strike. A minimal number of survivors were however seen crawling or barely limping off from the location, which the ground troops immediately mobbed up,” the source said.



Locals residing near Ghana village have also confirmed the strikes. Mallam Biko Usman, a local cobbler near Ghana Village confirmed seeing a huge fireball and small as aftermath of the strike.

He also said there was a lot of pandemonium and confusion as ground troops quickly surrounded remnants of the terrorists.

Blueprint report that the Niger state government, through the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, at a briefing in Minna on Wednesday confirmed that over 200 terrorists were killed by military air strikes and other joint operatives in some Villages in Mariga LGAs and other parts of the state between 28 February and 2 March 2022.

When contacted, The NAF Spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed that strikes were indeed authorized and carried out alongside sister Services and security agencies on terrorists’ locations somewhere in Mariga LGA of Niger state after days of intensive surveillance so as to avoid unintended casualties.

On the number of terrorists killed, Gabkwet stated that it would take a while to confirm such and stated that what matters is not necessarily the number of terrorists killed but the fact that locals can move around freely, and children can also be able to go back to their schools without threats to their lives.