NAF at 58: We‘ll restrategise to checkmate security challenges

The Nigerian Air force (NAF) Thursday said activities lined up to mark the Service 58 years anniversary will afford it opportunity to restrategise and come up with ways of ending security challenges confronting the nation.

The chairman organizing committee for NAF 58th anniversary celebration/re-union, Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja, said 58th anniversary celebration scheduled to hold from 19 to 21 May 2022 at NAF base, Kano, will among other things feature a seminar that will provide a platform for experts to proffer workable strategies aimed at checkmating various security challenges confronting the nation

According to him, the security challenges confronting Nigeria today is asymmetric in nature and it requires constant review to strategy to overcome.

“You are not fighting a known enemy. Because it is asymmetric means there are changes. The enemy is always looking for ways to carry out their nefarious activities. We also must look for ways to restrategise so we can defend our country. We cannot continue to use the same strategy while the enemy is always changing.

“It is during times like this that we come together and restrategise. We rethink how we have been doing it, we consider what changes are out there. These seminars are opportunity for us to come back to the drawing board and work out ways we can win the war.”

Speaking further, Air Commodore Abidoye said the choice of this year’s theme “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives” is deliberate as it is aimed at “emphasizing renewed focus on joint military operations and effective synergy among the Services and other security agencies as well as consolidate on the gains of the employment of airpower especially at this critical stage in our nation’s history.”

He said activities slated for the celebration include Pulling out ceremony of members of 35th and 36th Regular Course who recently retired from the Service, a ceremonial parade, symbolic flypast, Research and Development (R&D) exhibition and photo gallery display.

He added that there will also be medical outreaches to host communities across the country and the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) will also embark on humanitarian support activities to some selected communities in Kano state.

