NAF establishes operational base in Ekiti

Determined to extend the efforts being geared towards tackling insecurity challenges in the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has established its operatinal base in Ekiti state.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, stated this Thursday in his remarks at the ground breaking ceremony of the Nigerian Air Force Base in Ekiti state.

The proposed Nigerian Air Force Base in Ekiti according to the Chief of Air Staff, will provide operational support services to Nigerian Air Force platforms operating in the South-west geo-political zone of the country.

“As we are all aware, security is a veritable condition necessary for development, as no economy can thrive in an insecure or unstable environment. It is also common knowledge that almost every geopolitical zone in our country today is faced with one form of security challenge or the other, including terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry. kidnapping and others.

“Accordingly, the Nigerian Air Force has been employing airpower in support of the overall efforts to tackle these security situations facing our dear country. Part of our strategy to meet the increasing demands of addressing these challenges, is to establish new bases at strategic locations. It is for this reason that we are establishing the Nigerian Air Force Base, Ekiti,” he said.

