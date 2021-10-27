NAF fully committed to 2021 Anti-Corruption Marathon Race – Adole





The Nigeria Air Force has promised to fully support the 3rd Anti-Corruption Marathon Race which will hold on December 9th 2021 in Abuja.

Air commodore A.V.M. Adole made the promise when organizers of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon Race paid a courtesy visit to the NAF Headquarters in Abuja, Wednesday and to intimate him on preparations towards the 3rd edition of the yearly event scheduled for December.

Adole who thumbs up the initiative, saying the objective of fighting corruption with marathon race and creating awareness of the scourge and danger of corruption is a welcome development and must be embraced by all well meaning Nigerians.

“Corruption is a serious cancer that has plagued this nation for long. We, in NAF have zero tolerance for corruption. Your intent is noble one and pertinent and must be supported. I must say that we have people in this country who are upright and does not believe in corruption”

“We have a large population of youths if they can channel their energy into this venture, it will be productive and worthwhile for them” the Air Commodore said.

The annual event organised by Fair Play Sports International Agency in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is in honour and support of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s battle against corruption in the country.

National coordinator of the event, Jacob Onu, said millions of Nigerians are involved in one form of sporting activity, it makes sense that this initiative is an effective avenue to reach these audience with the anti-corruption message and such an effort should be supported in all ramifications and enumerated the merits of using marathon to fight the corruption.

The AntI-Corruption delegation include P.C.Okeke a deputy-director in the ministry of sports, Mr. Caleb Gidado and others members of the organization.