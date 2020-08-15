NAF jets, helicopter strike several bandits in Kuduru forest

The Nigerian Air Force component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has killed several armed bandits in their camp in the Kuduru forest area of Kaduna state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. -Gen. John Enenche said the feat was achieved on 13 August 2020 after intelligence reports indicated the convergence of members of an Ansaru terrorist sect-linked bandits group at the location.

According to him, aerial surveillance missions conducted over the area also observed several bandits with some wielding weapons in the forest.

“Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships were therefore tasked to attack the location. Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks, “he said.