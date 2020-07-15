NAF loses fight female combat helicopter pilot in road crash

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the death of its first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

According to NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the late Flying Officer died on 14, July, 2020, as a result of head injury she sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

Late Arotile, hails from Iffe in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi state. She was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 64, and was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service.

“During her short but impactful stay in the Service, Late Arotile contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central states of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger state,” Daramola said.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commiserate with the family of late ‪Flying Officer over the irreparable loss.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest.”